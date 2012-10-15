版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 18:41 BJT

Qatar studies proposed M.Stanley commodities investment

DOHA Oct 15 Qatar is studying a proposal to invest in the commodities trading arm of U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, the Gulf state's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Monday.

"We are studying the proposal," he told a news conference in Doha.

"We probably need a few more weeks to review the details, but we are looking at it seriously."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐