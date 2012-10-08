Morgan Stanley's Qatar head leaves to join local firm - sources

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA Oct 8 The head of Morgan Stanley Inc's Qatar business has resigned to join the investment banking arm of unlisted local lender Barwa Bank, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Khalid al-Subeai will join The First Investor as deputy chief executive, effective January 1, one of the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Subeai joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from state-owned Qatar Petroleum.
Morgan Stanley and Barwa Bank declined to comment.
Qatar, the world's top exporter of liquified natural gas, has been spending billions of dollars overseas, both to expand its investment portfolio and to boost its political clout.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.