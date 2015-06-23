UPDATE 1-Qatar Petroleum cuts staff, to exit non-core areas

(Adds details, context)
By Reem Shamseddine
DOHA, June 23 Qatar Petroleum, the state-owned
oil and gas giant, has reduced its staff numbers in a
restructuring and decided to exit all non-core businesses, chief
executive Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.
He was speaking after the plunge of oil and gas prices since
last year increased financial pressures on Qatar, the world's
biggest natural gas exporting country.
"While we have no control over markets and prices, we do
have control over our costs and expenditure," Kaabi told a media
briefing, adding that the firm had now reached a size which
would make it dynamic and efficient. "This will be a stable
organisation going forward."
He declined to reveal the scope of the staff cuts or the
current number of the company's employees, but said no Qatari
citizens had been let go, only foreigners. Before the
restructuring, industry sources told Reuters that QP had around
14,000 employees.
QP, which develops and operates oil and gas fields, a
refinery and industrial complexes, will exit non-core areas such
as insurance, catering and service companies, Kaabi added.
"Today we have incubated them, they have grown...so it's
best to focus on our core business, oil and gas."
Earlier this year, QP said it was absorbing its wholly owned
subsidiary Qatar Petroleum International, which was formed in
2007 as a foreign investment arm, into the parent firm. Over the
past few years, QPI had created about 10 joint ventures in the
United States, Britain, Italy, Singapore, Egypt and elsewhere.
Super-rich Qatar is riding out the current period of low
energy prices more comfortably than other Gulf countries, but it
has still seen a plunge in its state revenues and has been
looking at ways to cut costs and rationalise spending.
Its foreign trade surplus shrank 52 percent from a year ago
to 14.94 billion riyals ($4.10 billion) in April, while the
value of exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous
hydrocarbons fell 40 percent to 15.69 billion riyals.
Kaabi said, however, that QP was proceeding with a project
to add export capabilities to a liquefied natural gas import
terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas. The project is a partnership
with affiliates of Exxon Mobil Corp.
Engineering and design work is underway and construction of
the liquefaction plant is to start next year, he said.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)