Qatar National Bank raises $1.5 bln from two-part bond sale

DUBAI Oct 24 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the largest listed lender in the Gulf Arab world, said it
raised $1.5 billion from a two-part bond sale, underscoring
investor demand for debt offerings from top-tier names in the
region.
QNB, part-owned by the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund,
raised $750 million from a three-year floating rate note with a
spread of 125 basis points over the three-month London Interbank
Offered Rate (LIBOR).
The remaining $750 million was raised from a five-year
fixed-rate tranche that offered investors a spread of 145 bps
over mid-swaps and a coupon of 2.75 percent.
"The issue attracted strong interest from investors around
the world which reflected their confidence in QNB group's
financial strength and in the group's strategy for the coming
years," the bank said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding
that the deal was several times oversubscribed.
Proceeds from the debt sale will be used for general banking
purposes, the statement added.
QNB has embarked on an aggressive expansion plan in recent
years that saw the lender acquire Societe Generale's
Egyptian operations last year and also buy banking stakes in
Libya, Indonesia and Iraq.
The bank wants its international business to contribute
around 40 percent of profit and 45 percent of total assets by
2017, Chief Financial Officer Ramzi Mari said in December.
It posted an increase of 14.3 percent year-on-year in its
third-quarter net profit but the results fell short of analysts'
expectations.
QNB's last international bond issue was a 200 million Swiss
franc ($224.3 million) sale in May. The lender's last big debt
sale was a $1 billion issue in November 2012.
The current issue was arranged by HSBC Holdings,
Standard Chartered, J.P. Morgan Chase, Royal
Bank of Scotland and QNB's own investment banking arm.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)