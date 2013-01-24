版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 15:42 BJT

Qatar's Rasgas plans 2-3 shutdowns this year-official

DOHA Jan 24 Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Rasgas plans two to three maintenance shutdowns in 2013, a company official from one of the world's biggest gas exporters said on Thursday.

"This is a planned, normal shutdown," Khaled al-Hemaidi, manufacturing manager for Rasgas told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the Qatari capital, declining to specify dates for the shutdowns or which production facilities would be affected.

Rasgas, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil, is one of two producers in Qatar which together can produce 77 million tonnes a year of gas chilled to liquid form for export by ship.

Gas producers typically carry out maintenance on their facilities during the summer for the northern hemisphere, where most of the world's gas is still consumed and where leading importers Japan, Korea and Britain use it for heating in winter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐