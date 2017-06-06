Platts initiates review of crude oil loadings from Qatari ports

SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil price agency S&P Global
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, said on Tuesday it
has initiated with immediate effect a review of the
deliverability of crude oil loading from Qatari ports.
During the review period, and until further notice,
Al-Shaheen crude oil loading from Qatar may not without mutual
agreement between buyer and seller be nominated upon the
convergence of crude partials contracts trading during its
pricing process, the company said.
The move follows major Arab nations cutting commercial and
diplomatic ties with Qatar.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)