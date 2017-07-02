FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar stock index sinks 3.1 pct before deadline in diplomatic crisis
2017年7月2日 / 上午9点06分 / 2 天前

Qatar stock index sinks 3.1 pct before deadline in diplomatic crisis

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market fell sharply on Sunday as a deadline for Doha to accept a series of political demands by four Arab states was expected to expire later in the day with no sign of a resolution.

The Qatari stock index sank as much as 3.1 percent in thin trade, bringing its losses to 11.9 percent since June 5, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade ties, accusing Doha of backing militants.

Stocks tumbled across the board on Sunday, with 41 lower and only one higher. Qatar National Bank, the largest listed lender in the Gulf, lost 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

