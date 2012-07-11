UPDATE 1-Qatar attracts massive demand for $4 bln sukuk

* To issue $2 bln each in 5- and 10-yr tranches
* Pricing tightens substantially at launch
* Order books over $24 billion
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, July 11 Qatar launched a $4-billion,
dual-tranche sukuk on Wednesday, its first Islamic bond issue in
nearly a decade and the largest sukuk deal from the Gulf this
year.
The world's top liquefied natural gas exporter took full
advantage of heavy global interest in high-grade Gulf debt and
strong demand for sukuk among the region's cash-rich Islamic
investment funds.
The five- and 10-year tranches will each be $2 billion in
size. Final profit guidance for the long five-year portion,
maturing in 2018, is at a spread of 115 basis points over
midswaps, and for the long 10-year tranche maturing in 2023 at
155 basis points over midswaps, market sources said.
These terms are tighter than revised guidance released on
Tuesday, thanks to investor orders totalling in excess of $24
billion, the sources said.
"Qatari banks will likely put in large orders; some will put
surplus deposits to work while others will likely leverage up
given the zero-risk status of the issuer," said Akber Khan,
director for asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.
"The Qatari sovereign has a history of being a savvy issuer
and appears to be taking advantage of the extraordinary spread
compression we've seen in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) sukuk
over the last 6 months."
Qatar normally doesn't issue debt in small amounts: it
printed a $5 billion, multi-tranche conventional bond last
November, and before that a $7 billion bond in 2009. It had not
issued a sovereign sukuk since 2003, when it priced $700 million
of seven-year paper.
The Islamic debt market has been resilient during the latest
phase of the euro zone crisis and most regional deals so far
this year have been in the form of sukuk. Unrated Dubai issued a
two-tranche $1.25 billion sukuk in April, following Saudi
Electricity Co's $1.75 billion issue.
The issue size of Qatar's sukuk, which will be structured
under an ijara or lease format, was the maximum available based
on the assets secured to back it, which are believed to be
state-owned buildings and land. Final pricing is due later on
Wednesday.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank
and local Qatari lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest are
bookrunners on the transaction.