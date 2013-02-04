版本:
BRIEF-Qatar Telecom now owns 64 pct of Iraqi unit Asiacell - statement

DUBAI Feb 4 Qatar Telecom now owns 64.06 percent of Iraqi unit Asiacell following $1.24 billion public share offer - Qtel statement.

