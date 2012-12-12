版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 03:03 BJT

New Issue-Qatar Telecom unit sells $1 bln of notes

Dec 12 QTEL International Finance Ltd, a
subsidiary of Qatar Telecom, on Wednesday sold $1
billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and
QNB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: QATAR TELECOM

AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 3.25 PCT     MATURITY 02/21/2023
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 98.721    FIRST PAY 08/21/2013
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 3.399 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 175 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐