New Issue-Qatar Telecom unit sells $1 bln of notes

Dec 12 QTEL International Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Qatar Telecom, on Wednesday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and QNB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: QATAR TELECOM AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 02/21/2023 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.721 FIRST PAY 08/21/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.399 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A