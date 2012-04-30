UPDATE 2-Qatar Airways to defer A380 on wing worry

* Airline seeks clarity on long-term wing crack solution
* Airbus aims for permanent fix by Q
* Qatar Airways CEO explains decision to drop Spanair deal
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, April 30 Qatar Airways will defer
delivery of its A380 superjumbos until it gets more details
about wing cracks on the Airbus aircraft, its chief
executive said on Monday.
Europe has ordered regular checks of the superjumbo fleet
after safety engineers found cracks in a handful of wing
components of most aircraft in service.
"Qatar Airways will have to defer scheduled deliveries of
its A380s from October 2013 until we have a clear position on
the issue surrounding wing cracks which are under process of
modification by Airbus," Chief Executive Akbar al Baker said at
a Dubai travel show.
Qatar has ordered 10 A380s, the world's largest passenger
jet. In January, Al Baker said he was confident Airbus would fix
the cracks on its flagship aircraft but did not rule out
delaying delivery if the problem persisted..
"I hope they will solve the problem...they are working very
hard on it. There is a possibility for us to defer, yes. If
there is no permanent solution found then we will have to
defer," Al Baker said on Monday.
Airbus said last week it was slowing down production of the
world's largest aircraft as it develops a long-term solution to
the cracks in brackets inside the wings but insisted it would
stick to its schedule of delivering a total of 30 A380s this
year. It says the A380 is safe to fly..
"The root cause is now well understood and we are proceeding
with selection of the final fix concept, which is targeted to be
available in the fourth quarter of 2012," spokesman Stefan
Schaffrath said by email on Monday.
"We have met with Qatar Airways and will be meeting them
again to discuss the process as we are doing with other
customers. As usual the details of those customer talks are
confidential," he added.
Al Baker said the airline would imminently order 10 aircraft
from Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc. to bolster
its corporate jet business. The order is valued at $700 million.
"We are imminently going to order ten Bombardier
planes...for our corporate jet business."
The airline operates a corporate jet business, Qatar
Executive, and has expressed interest in Bombardier CRJ jets. Al
Baker said last month Qatar had however suspended discussions to
buy Bombardier's larger CSeries, which aims to compete with the
best-selling models of medium-haul Airbus and Boeing jets.
SPANAIR DEAL
Qatar Airways along with rivals Emirates and
Etihad Airways have been on breakneck expansion and are focused
on transforming the region into the new hub for global aviation.
The state-backed Gulf carriers have bought stakes in
European carriers with Etihad buying almost 30 percent in Air
Berlin and Qatar Airways acquiring a share in Cargolux
Al Baker said he had pulled out of talks with Spanair after
Spanish regulators said state aid given to the loss-making
carrier had to be repaid. Spanair halted operations in January.
"The only reason we pulled out of Spanair is when state-aid
got involved. Regulators said all state aid received by Spanair
needed to be paid back. We are not interested in such business,"
he said, but added that the Spanish airline had huge potential
and would have added a lot of value for Qatar Airways.
Al Baker said his airline aimed to cover 170 destinations
and have an equal number of aircraft in the next three years.
He said the region will only have two dominant airlines,
suggesting that Etihad will not be on that list.
"There will be two dominant carriers in the Gulf....Qatar
Airways and Emirates."
He also left the door open to joining alliances like British
Airways' oneworld. "Whenever an alliance invites us, we
will consider it. But we have not got any offers yet."
The comments come after British Airways and Iberia
boss Willie Walsh made an informal pitch in public remarks for
Gulf carriers to join the alliance.
Alliances were set up in the 1990s to help airlines take
advantage of each other's marketing and traffic in the face of
tightly controlled bilateral traffic rights, but so far the Gulf
carriers have refrained from joining as they build big networks.