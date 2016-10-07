版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 23:08 BJT

Qatar airways orders $18 billion worth of Boeing aircraft-source

Oct 7 Gulf Carrier Qatar Airways has ordered $18 billion worth of Boeing Co jetliners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The order was due to be announced by the airline at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐