版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 01:00 BJT

Qatar Airways CEO confident that Boeing's 787 will fly soon

CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday he was confident that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner would be cleared to fly and carry passengers again soon, but he couldn't predict when that would be.

The airline suffered a serious impact and will seek compensation from Boeing for the Dreamliner being grounded worldwide after batteries overheated on two jets in January, Al Baker said at a press conference.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐