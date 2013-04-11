Qatar Airways CEO confident that Boeing's 787 will fly soon

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday he was confident that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner would be cleared to fly and carry passengers again soon, but he couldn't predict when that would be.
The airline suffered a serious impact and will seek compensation from Boeing for the Dreamliner being grounded worldwide after batteries overheated on two jets in January, Al Baker said at a press conference.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.