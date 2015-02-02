Qatar Air considers pulling Japan service in slots row - source

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
PARIS Feb 2 Qatar Airways is considering withdrawing its services to Japan because of losses that it blames on airport restrictions, a person close to the Gulf carrier said on Monday.
The airline is "in the final stages of deliberations" about whether to withdraw the three daily services, which include one operated with the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the person said.
The routes are from Doha to Osaka, Tokyo-Narita and Tokyo-Haneda.
"This is due to the restrictive policies over slot timings and runway limitations that prohibit the airline from operating at timings that provide economic benefit and optimal connectivity for passengers," the person said, asking not to be identified because no decision has not been finalized.
The airline declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec