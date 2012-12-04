NYSE Euronext cuts stake in Qatar exchange to 12 pct

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
DUBAI Dec 4 NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, reduced its ownership in Qatar stock exchange by selling an eight percent stake to the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf Arab state's sovereign wealth fund, now owns an 88-percent stake in the Doha-based bourse, with NYSE Euronext holding the remaining 12-percent stake, the statement said, without giving any financial details.
The owner of the New York stock exchange had bought a 20-percent stake in the Qatar Exchange in 2009 for $200 million as part of a strategic agreement to transfer knowledge and develop the local exchange.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan