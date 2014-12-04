BRIEF-Qatar fund, Brookfield raise offer for Canary Wharf-owner Songbird

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 4 Qatar Investment Authority :
* Final cash offer
* Announces terms of final cash offer for acquisition of entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of songbird
* For each songbird share: 3.50 pounds in cash
* Offer values entire issued share capital of Songbird at approximately 2.6 billion stg
* Offer to be made by bidco - an entity jointly controlled by QIA and Brookfield
* Offer represents premium of 33.6 percent to closing price of 2.62 pounds per Songbird share on Nov. 5 2014
* Songbird offer is expressed to be final, which means under code that it cannot be increased
* Have received irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from Third Avenue Management in respect of 25,545,557 Songbird shares, or about 16 percent of Songbird's free float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office