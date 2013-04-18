QBE settles with NY on forced-placed insurance, follows Assurant

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 New York state regulators
said they have reached a settlement with QBE Insurance Group
over "forced-placed" insurance, with the insurer agreeing to pay
a $10 million penalty, make restitution to harmed homeowners,
and reform business practices.
Forced-place policies are typically taken out by banks or
other lenders on homes where the owner does not have sufficient
or any coverage. Regulators in the past have accused insurers of
overcharging for the policies.
QBE's settlement with the Department of Financial Services
comes a month after Assurant Inc, the country's largest
forced-place insurer, agreed to pay $14 million over an
industry-wide probe launched in October 2011 by DFS.
Regulators found that QBE, the nation's second-largest
force-placed insurer, created incentives for banks to buy its
costly insurance, and in turn, pushed the higher costs onto
borrowers, according to Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of DFS.
Lawsky also said QBE paid commissions to affiliated brokers
and insurance agencies to win this business, even though little
work had by done to earn such payments.
QBE acquired the forced-placed insurance of Bank of America
Corp subsidiary Balboa Insurance Company's in 2011. Bank of
America also signed onto the settlement, the state said.
A QBE spokesman had no immediate comment. A spokesman for
Bank of America said it was "pleased to put this matter behind
it and move forward."