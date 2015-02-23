Australia's QBE returns to full-year profit, but misses forecast

SYDNEY Feb 24 QBE Insurance Group,
Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, on Tuesday
announced a return to full-year profit but missed consensus
expectations as a sharp fall in bond yields hit investment
returns.
QBE posted a net profit of $742 million compared with a net
loss of $254 million a year ago, when the company wrote down the
value of its North American operations. Analysts had forecast,
on average, an annual net profit of $761 million.
QBE, which operates in more than 50 countries, said its
earnings had benefited significantly from an improved
underwriting result in North America, but had taken a $324
million hit from a sharp fall in global risk free rates, or
government bond yields.
The company forecast 2015 gross written premiums of
$15.5-$15.9 billion, down from $16.3 billion in 2014 largely due
to an expected strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)