UPDATE 2-Q-Cells wins more time from creditors

* Gets two more months from holders of bond due Tuesday
* Expects to implement financial restructuring in H2
* Is optimistic further restructuring will succeed
* Will have to review obligation to file for insolvency
By Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, FEB 28 - Creditors agreed to give solar
cell maker Q-Cells more time to repay some of its
liabilities, raising the group's prospects to recover from an
oversupplied market and falling subsidies, which have already
driven peers out of business.
Holders of the convertible bond due on Feb. 28
decided to give the German company two more
months to redeem the bond, Q-Cells said on Monday. The bond had
a face value of almost 500 million euros ($669.75 million), but
has been reduced to around 200 million euros.
The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells,
had already agreed earlier this month on a deal in principle
with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible
bonds. The two other bonds are due 2014
and 2015.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian
competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry
still depends.
Germany plans to bring forward cuts in solar power subsidies
of up to 30 percent by almost a month to March 9, spelling
further trouble for companies selling solar panels in the
world's No.2 market.
The industry's problems have already triggered a wave of
bankruptcies, most notably U.S. panel makers Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar.
In December, Solon and Solar Millennium,
two German solar companies, filed for insolvency.
Q-Cells' prospects remain far from rosy, even after the
successful negotiations with creditors. The eastern German
company, based in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, forecasts a loss before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year and
depends on the money it owes creditors to be able to produce
solar cells, modules and photovoltaic systems.
Following the restructuring, which it plans to implement in
the second half, at least 95 percent of its issued share capital
would be held by the holders of its convertible bonds. In
particular shareholders still have to agree to the
reorganisation in an extraordinary meeting.
The possibility of bankruptcy is still hanging over the
group because the management believes the company is
over-indebted. As it is not able to redeem the bond due Feb. 28,
it has to review if it needs to file for insolvency, Q-Cells
said on Monday.