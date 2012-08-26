South-Korea's Hanwha wants to buy insolvent Q-Cells

BRIEF-INTL FCSTONE INC SAYS ITS UNIT LAUNCHES PMXECUTE+
* SAYS INTL FCSTONE LTD LAUNCHES PREMIUM-BASED, PHYSICAL TRADING PLATFORM, PMXECUTE+
FRANKFURT Aug 26 South-Korea's Hanwha Corp intends to buy solar Group Q-Cells, the insolvent German group said on Sunday.
The company said in a statement Hanwha and Q-cells' insolvency administrator Henning Schorisch had signed a contract, which needs to be approved by a creditors' meeting to be held on Aug. 29.
"Along with the assumption of business liabilities in the low hundreds of millions, the agreement also provides for a cash purchase price in the medium double-digit million-euro range," Q-cells said in the statement.
* QTRLY NET SALES FLAT AT $ 4.8 MILLION
* CITIZENS INC SAYS FRANK KEATING, FORMER GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA, HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY