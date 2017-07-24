FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
UPDATE 1-QEP Resources to sell Wyoming natgas assets for about $740 mln
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点14分 / 1 小时前

UPDATE 1-QEP Resources to sell Wyoming natgas assets for about $740 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

July 24 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc said it would sell its natural gas assets in Wyoming to privately held Pinedale Energy Partners LLC for about $740 million, as the U.S. oil and gas producer focuses on liquids-rich, higher-margin assets.

Like other oil and gas companies, QEP has been looking to increase exposure to low-cost drilling basins such as the Permian in West Texas, following a more than two-year slump in oil prices.

Denver, Colorado-based QEP said last year it would spend $600 million to buy acreage in the prolific basin.

QEP said on Monday the assets being sold produced 234 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in the first quarter, of which about 12 percent was liquids.

The deal is expected to close by Sept. 30, the company said.

In a separate transaction, QEP closed the sale of certain non-core natural gas assets in southern Wyoming for $37.5 million.

BMO Capital Markets served as financial adviser and Vinson & Elkins LLP provided legal counsel to QEP. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below