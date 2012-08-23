QEP Resources to buy oil assets in North Dakota for $1.38 billion

Aug 23 QEP Resources Inc, an independent
natural gas and oil exploration and production company, said a
unit has agreed to buy crude oil properties in North Dakota from
multiple sellers for about $1.38 billion in cash to increase
presence in its core acreage in the Williston Basin.
The transaction is expected to close on or before Sept. 27
and is expected to add to earnings in the fourth quarter.
The properties, which are located in Williams and McKenzie
counties of North Dakota, have an aggregate net proved and
probable reserves of about 125 million barrels of oil
equivalent, the company said in a statement.
Shares of QEP, valued at $4.83 billion, closed at $27.18 on
the New York Stock exchange on Thursday.