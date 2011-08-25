Brazil's QGEP buys Shell stake in offshore block

* QGEP buys 30 stake in BS-4 block in Santos Basin

* Agreement follows earlier asset purchase from Shell

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 24 Brazilian oil and gas company QGEP (QGEP3.SA) said on Wednesday it bought a 30 percent stake in the offshore BS-4 block from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), advancing its efforts to expand in the country's fast-growing oil industry.

QGEP, controlled by Brazilian construction giant Queiroz Galvao, purchased the stake in the block located in the Santos Basin. Shell owned a 40 percent stake. The purchase price was not disclosed.

A Shell official last year said the block likely held 2 billion barrels of oil.

Other partners in the block include Chevron (CVX.N) and Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA). The sale will require approval from Brazil's ANP oil regulator.

QGEP, which sold stock in an initial public offering in February, is using its cash to expand exploration and production by buying stakes in fields where oil has already been discovered, a process known as "farming in."

The company in July purchased half of Shell's 20 percent stake in BM-S-8, another Santos Basin block. Shell had previously announced a plan to exit four offshore blocks to focus development efforts on other Brazilian assets.

Concerns of mounting political interference at Petrobras have spurred investor interest in a crop of new oil firms seeking to tap the South American nation's sizable reserves, including QGEP, OGX Petroleo (OGXP3.SA) and HRT Participacoes HRTP3.SA.

Brazil's deep-water region known as the subsalt is believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil, and has become a new frontier for global oil exploration. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Carol Bishopric)