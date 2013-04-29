Qiagen buys genetic data processor Ingenuity for $105 mln

* Ingenuity's software helps analyze genetic sequencing data
* Qiagen expects acquisition to top up EPS from 2015
* First-quarter adj net income $54.7 mln vs est $55.9 mln
* Lowers full-year earnings outlook on U.S. budget cuts
FRANKFURT, April 29 Genetic testing specialist
Qiagen NV said it bought privately held U.S. software
developer Ingenuity Systems Inc for $105 million to expand
further into genetic sequencing technology.
The deal, which the company expects will add to earnings per
share from 2015, was announced on Monday as Qiagen cut its
full-year profit outlook, citing U.S. government cutbacks that
are hurting research institutions.
Silicon Valley-based Ingenuity helps scientists and lab
operators to structure and interpret the vast amounts of genetic
data that new sequencing technology has made available.
Devices pioneered by companies such as Life Technologies
Corp and Illumina Inc have dramatically cut
down the time and cost of sequencing human DNA. But this has
created a bottleneck when it comes to the analysis and
interpretation of the stream of new biological data.
Qiagen, which last year bought Boston-based Intelligent
Bio-Systems Inc to make inroads into the fast-developing genetic
sequencing market, remains on track to launch its first
sequencing device in the second half and now hopes its customers
will also buy Ingenuity software to parse the data.
"It's no longer enough to have a readout of all the data,
you need to have database algorithms and an interpretative
system," CEO Peer Schatz said in a statement.
The German company now expects adjusted earnings per share
of about $1.13 for 2013, down from a previous target range of
$1.16-$1.18, amid budget cuts in U.S. academic research and
costs linked to integrating Ingenuity.
First-quarter adjusted net income was flat at $54.7 million,
slightly shy of the average analyst estimate of $55.9 million in
a Reuters poll. Quarterly sales edged 2 percent higher to $303.6
million.