CORRECTED-Qiagen profit declines as U.S. sales of HPV tests slide

(Corrects throughout to remove reference to analyst poll which
included some outdated estimates collected before the company
reported an acquisition-related pre-tax charge on Jan. 11.)
Jan 28 German genetic test maker Qiagen NV
said its quarterly profit slid 24 percent as U.S.
sales of its human papillomavirus (HPV) test declined and the
dollar strengthened.
The company's adjusted net income fell to $60.4 million, or
25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Adjusted sales rose 4 percent to $360.8 million in the
quarter.
Qiagen said on Wednesday that sales of its HPV test in the
United States fell by a greater-than-expected 59 percent,
reducing adjusted net sales by five percentage points.
The company, which operates in more than 20 countries, said
the stronger dollar pushed down net sales growth by four
percentage points. The U.S. currency gained nearly 13 percent
against a basket of major currencies in 2014, its strongest
performance since 1997.
Qiagen, whose genetic tests help identify patients who will
benefit from certain cancer drugs, said it expected 2015
adjusted earnings of $1.16-$1.18 per share, and
currency-adjusted sales growth of about 4 percent.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)