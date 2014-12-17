China's Qihoo to invest $409 mln in Coolpad smartphone venture

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 17 Chinese internet firm Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd said it would invest $409 million in a joint venture with Shenzhen-based smartphone maker Coolpad Group Ltd.
The joint venture, announced late on Tuesday, will look to combine Qihoo 360's internet and software know-how with Coolpad's experience making smartphones, under the brand of Dazen. Qihoo 360 will hold a 45 percent stake and Coolpad will own 55 percent.
The partnership, combining software tailored for the hardware and selling the Dazen phones online using internet marketing, follows in the footsteps of Xiaomi Inc, now the world's third largest smartphone maker.
Xiaomi relies on the internet and word of mouth to hype its cheap, quality handsets. It was also China's biggest smartphone maker by market share in the third quarter of 2014, according to data firm Canalys. Coolpad was the fifth largest, although still ahead of Apple Inc
"The JV will leverage Coolpad's extensive expertise in smartphone design, manufacturing, supply chain management, and aftermarket services, while benefiting from Qihoo 360's strong capabilities in Internet security software, mobile apps development and online marketing," said a Coolpad statement on Wednesday.
Qihoo 360, which specialises in online search and security software, will also be the main provider of Dazen's mobile app store. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Anand Basu)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.