2015年 12月 18日

Qihoo 360 to be taken private in $9.3 bln deal

Dec 18 Chinese mobile security software maker Qihoo 360 Technology Co said it agreed to be acquired by a consortium of investors for about $9.3 billion, including about $1.6 billion of debt.

The consortium includes Citic Guoan, Golden Brick Silk Road Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Taikang Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, Sunshine Insurance, New China Capital, Huatai Ruilian, Huasheng Capital or their affiliated entities.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

