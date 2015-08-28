Investor group may cut offer for China's Qihoo 360 - WSJ

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 The investor group offering to buy out security software company Qihoo 360 Technology Co is considering cutting its offer after China's stock-market rout lowered valuations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Kd1T6u)
Qihoo 360 said in June it had received a buyout offer from chief executive and some investors for $77.00 in cash per ADS. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.