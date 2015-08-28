版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 28日 星期五 21:29 BJT

Investor group may cut offer for China's Qihoo 360 - WSJ

Aug 28 The investor group offering to buy out security software company Qihoo 360 Technology Co is considering cutting its offer after China's stock-market rout lowered valuations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Kd1T6u)

Qihoo 360 said in June it had received a buyout offer from chief executive and some investors for $77.00 in cash per ADS. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

