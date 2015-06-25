U.S. regulator freezes Chinese executive's assets over suspicious Qihoo trades

HONG KONG, June 25 The U.S. securities regulator
has obtained a court order to freeze the assets of a Chinese
online gaming CEO over what it described as "suspicious" trading
activity ahead of a $10 billion deal by U.S.-listed Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) said Guangzhou-based Luo Haijian made more than
$1 million trading options in Qihoo ahead of the news last week
that the Chinese tech company had received a buyout offer at a
16.6 percent premium to its June 16 closing price.
In a New York court filing, the SEC says 33-year old Luo,
who is the chief executive of 4399 Co Ltd, bet Qihoo's stock
price would rise in the short term by purchasing $700,000 of
"out of the money" call options through a U.S. brokerage account
prior to the buyout announcement.
Qihoo received the buyout offer on June 17 from a consortium
led by its chairman and CEO Hongyi Zhou, adding the mobile
security software maker to a long list of Chinese tech companies
that have received offers to drop their New York listings and
head back home. Qihoo's stock opened 9 percent higher on the
news.
Luo subsequently sold all his call options and asked his
broker to transfer $600,000 of his proceeds to a Singapore bank
account, the complaint says.
"The suspicious timing and size of Luo's trades spurred us
to move swiftly to freeze his proceeds and ensure that
potentially illegal profits cannot be siphoned out of this
account beyond a U.S. court's jurisdiction while our
investigation continues," Andrew Calamari, regional director of
the SEC's New York office, said in an SEC statement.
Luo, who had no prior history of trading Qihoo securities
using the U.S brokerage account opened in March, traded the
options "while in possession of material, nonpubic information,
concerning the buyout offer," the SEC complaint alleges.
Luo could not be immediately reached for comment.
The court order freezes assets in Luo's brokerage account
and prohibits him from destroying any evidence. The SEC is
seeking a final judgment ordering Luo to disgorge his gains with
interest and penalties, the SEC said.
This is the second time this year the SEC, regarded as one
of the most aggressive securities watchdogs in the world, has
investigated trading of U.S-listed stocks by Chinese residents.
In April, the regulator charged two Beijing residents with
insider trading, alleging they profited by purchasing call
options on Chinese internet company 58.com ahead of its merger
with rival ganji.com.
