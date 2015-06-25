UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator freezes Chinese executive's assets over "suspicious" Qihoo trades

* SEC says freezes assets of Luo Haijian, CEO of 4399 Co Ltd
* Says made over $1 mln on options ahead of Qihoo buyout
* SEC says timing and size of the trades were "suspicious"
(Adds comment from companies, context)
By Michelle Price and Deena YAO
HONG KONG, June 25 The U.S. securities regulator
has obtained a court order to freeze the assets of a Chinese
online gaming CEO over what it described as "suspicious" trading
activity ahead of a $10 billion deal by U.S.-listed Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) said Guangzhou resident Luo Haijian made more
than $1 million trading options in Qihoo ahead of the news last
week that the Chinese tech company had received a buyout offer
at a 16.6 percent premium to its June 16 closing price.
In a New York court filing, the SEC says 33-year old Luo,
who is the chief executive of 4399 Co Ltd, bet Qihoo's stock
price would rise in the short term by purchasing $700,000 of
"out of the money" call options through a U.S. brokerage account
prior to the buyout announcement.
Qihoo received the buyout offer on June 17 from a consortium
led by its chairman and CEO Hongyi Zhou, adding the mobile
security software maker to a long list of Chinese tech companies
that have received offers to drop their New York listings and
head back home. Qihoo's stock opened 9 percent higher on the
news.
Luo subsequently sold all his call options and asked his
broker to transfer $600,000 of his proceeds to a Singapore bank
account, according to the SEC complaint seeking the asset freeze
injunction.
"The suspicious timing and size of Luo's trades spurred us
to move swiftly to freeze his proceeds and ensure that
potentially illegal profits cannot be siphoned out of this
account beyond a U.S. court's jurisdiction while our
investigation continues," Andrew Calamari, regional director of
the SEC's New York office, said in an SEC statement.
TIPPED OFF
Luo, who had no prior history of trading Qihoo securities
using the U.S. brokerage account opened in March, traded the
options "while in possession of material, non-public
information, concerning the buyout offer", the SEC complaint
alleges.
The regulator said Luo was tipped off about the deal by a
person who expected to, and subsequently did, receive a benefit.
Luo could not be reached for comment.
Based in Xiamen, in Fujian province, 4399 Co Ltd produces
internet games and puzzles. The company, which employs around
2,500 people, is in the process of listing on the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange's growth market ChiNext.
A spokeswoman for 4399 said the company had not been aware
of the investigation into Luo prior to the SEC's announcement,
and was still "checking the facts". She added that the company's
listing was proceeding as normal.
The SEC filing alleges that Luo, as the CEO of a Chinese
internet gaming company, "would naturally have had relationships
with individuals at Qihoo, one of the largest internet companies
in China, which is also involved in the online video game
business. Indeed, Luo presented at conferences with
individual(s) from Qihoo."
According to 4399's December IPO filing, Qihoo is one of its
biggest customers, along with Tencent, Apple and Google.
A spokeswoman for Qihoo declined to comment on the
investigation or the company's relationship with 4399.
The court order freezes assets in Luo's brokerage account
and prohibits him from destroying any evidence.
The brokerage account was provided by the San Francisco
office of Swiss lender Credit Suisse, according to the filing. A
spokeswoman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong declined to comment.
The SEC is seeking a final judgment ordering Luo to disgorge
his gains with interest and penalties, the SEC said.
This is the second time this year the SEC, regarded as one
of the most aggressive securities watchdogs in the world, has
investigated trading of U.S-listed stocks by Chinese residents.
In April, the regulator charged two Beijing residents with
insider trading, alleging they profited by purchasing call
options on Chinese internet company 58.com ahead of its merger
with rival ganji.com.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Deena Yao; Editing by Ryan Woo
and Will Waterman)