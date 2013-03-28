BRIEF-Qinetiq reconfirms guidance despite tough US

LONDON, March 28 Qinetiq Group PLC : * Reconfirms the guidance given in its interim management statement (ims) dated

5 February * Remains on course to deliver on its expectations for the financial year

ending 31 March 2013 * In the US, market conditions remain challenging with order flow and

visibility much lower than usual * Changes ahead of sequestration will result in an exceptional charge this

financial year of approximately $25 million