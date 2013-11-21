版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 16:51 BJT

QinetiQ sees commercial business doubling to half of sales

LONDON Nov 21 British technology firm QinetiQ said it expects commercial demand to make up half of its business in the next five years, up from a current 25 percent level, as the company battles declining defence budgets in the U.S. and Europe.

QinetiQ, the Ministry of Defence's former research arm, currently generates 75 percent of revenues from defence markets, with the remaining from commercial customers.

"Our strategy really defines a growth portfolio beyond defence. In an ideal world, if you were prepared to take a horizon in the next five years, i would see that ratio moving more towards 50-50," Chief Executive Leo Quinn told Reuters on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐