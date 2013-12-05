Qinhuangdao Port set to price $562 mln HK IPO at bottom of range -source

HONG KONG Dec 5 Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd, operator of the world's largest coal port, is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$5.25 per share, putting it on course to raise about $562 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Underwriters recommended pricing the shares at the bottom of the indicative range of HK$5.25 to HK$6.70, said the person who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The offering consists of 829.85 million shares, putting the sale value at about HK$4.36 billion ($562 million).

About 91 percent of the offer will comprise newly issued shares, whereas the remainder will be existing shares from China's National Social Security Fund.

Citigroup Inc, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC are sponsors and joint global coordinators. BoCom International, China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG are also underwriters.