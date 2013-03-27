Russia's QIWI files for $100 mln U.S. IPO

March 27 Russian payment transfer company QIWI filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million from an initial public offering of its American Depository Shares.

The company, which counts Japan's Mitsui & Co among its shareholders, did not reveal the number of ADSs it planned to offer or their expected price.

Russian Internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded QIWI in 2007, owns 21.4 percent of the company's shares.

Reuters reported in December that Qiwi, which operates in 22 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, plans to sell between 25 and 30 percent of its shares in a deal that would value it at $1 billion.

QIWI, which plans to apply to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "QIWI," named J.P. Morgan Securities and Credit Suisse as lead underwriters to the offering, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.