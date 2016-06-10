LPC: Alternative lenders fill bank void with record-breaking unitranche

| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 The US$1.075bn unitranche loan
backing Thoma Bravo's US$3bn take-private acquisition of data
analytics firm Qlik Technologies - the largest such loan ever
provided by a business development company - is pushing the
limits on leveraged lending by alternative investors as banks
pull away from risky loans.
Stringent regulatory oversight on leveraged lending has
driven business away from traditional lenders towards
alternative investors, who are now growing unitranche loan
structures for large-sized buyouts to record-breaking sizes and
yields as banks focus on more cautious bets.
Ares Capital is leading the facility along with joint
arrangers Golub Capital, TPG's credit specialist TSSP and
Varagon Capital Partners. Traditional investment banks decided
to pass on the deal, leading Thoma Bravo to head to the
alternative lenders, sources said.
Together the four arrangers are expected to hold more than
half of the $1.075bn loan.
The unitranche structure, which combines senior and
subordinated debt into one credit instrument at a blended cost
of capital, has typically been used for small to mid-sized
buyouts.
Since the beginning of 2015, the vast majority of unitranche
deals have ranged from between US$100m and US$300m in size,
averaging about US$175m. The structure has gained favor among
sponsors for its ease of execution and certainty of funding, in
particular when markets turn volatile.
In May, GSO Capital Partners arranged a 625m unitranche
deal to back the merger of Investindustrial-owned Italian
chemicals company Polynt and US peer Reichhold. This was the
largest unitranche deal ever in Europe.
HUNGER FOR YIELD
When it comes to unitranche deals, investors are usually
chasing yield, especially in the current low interest rate
environment. On average the facilities typically yield
approximately 8%-9%.
Given that it is highly leveraged, the Qlik deal is expected
to provide even better returns, yielding close to 10%.
Appetite from deal-starved middle market investors for the
remaining portion of the loan is said to be significant.
This could give lead arranger Ares Capital the option to
wrap up the deal well before the third quarter when the
acquisition is scheduled to close, especially since the joint
arrangers have committed to hold a significant portion of the
debt.
US regulators' Leveraged Lending Guidance, designed to limit
lending for highly leveraged deals, prompted investment banks to
turn down the credit. At least one institution bidding on the
Qlik deal put significantly less debt on it, one middle market
investor said.
For the 2015 fiscal year, Qlik reported Ebitda of US$94.25m,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Ebitda was just US$78.32m in
2014 and US$11.65m in 2013.
"It's a pretty aggressive deal," said one investor referring
to the leverage.
However, technology companies are typically able to support
higher leverage than other sectors because of the strong
cashflow they generate and the ability to forecast recurring
revenue streams, a banker said.
Thoma Bravo does have a track record of success with
financing and then operating highly leveraged technology deals.
The firm purchased networking company Riverbed Technology in
2015 along with the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and arranged a
US$1.625bn term loan to back that deal.
The loan priced at 500bp over Libor with a 1% floor with
leverage of around seven times. The company repriced the loan,
which now has US$1.585bn outstanding, at 400bp over Libor with a
1% floor in May.
Ares Capital and Thoma Bravo declined to comment. Qlik did
not return a request for comment.
