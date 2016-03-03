REFILE-Elliott Associates, affiliates take 8.88 pct stake in Qlik

(Corrects dateline to March 3 from March 2)
March 3 Investor Elliott Associates and its
affiliates reported a combined 8.88 percent stake in data
analytics company Qlik Technologies Inc, sending its
shares up 9.5 percent on Thursday.
Elliott Associates said in a filing it believed the
company's shares are "significantly undervalued".
The stake, which the investor and its affiliates held as of
March 2, makes it the biggest shareholder in Qlik according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Elliott said it has initiated talks with Qlik's management
and board about strategic and operational opportunities. It
didn't disclose any further details about the opportunities. (1.usa.gov/1Y5oaWG)
Last month, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue
below estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had lost more
than a quarter of their value in the last 12 months. The company
was not immediately available for comment.
Qlik shares were up 4.1 percent at $25.19 in early trading
on the Nasdaq.
