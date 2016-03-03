UPDATE 2-Elliott buys large Qlik stake, eyeing sale to bigger buyer

* IBM and Oracle could offer to buy Qlik -William Blair
* Elliott could also offer to buy the company itself - Ken
Squire
(Adds Qlik no comment in last paragraph, updates Elliott's
assets under management in paragraph 2)
By Michael Flaherty and Liana B. Baker
March 3 Elliott Management Corp bought a large
stake in Qlik Technologies Inc, saying on Thursday that
shares are cheap and the data analytics company is ripe for
being taken over by a larger technology peer.
Elliott, a $27 billion hedge fund founded by billionaire
Paul Singer, said in a securities filing that it owned 8.8
percent of the U.S. company, a position Elliott paid around $200
million to purchase.
Elliott said Qlik shares are significantly undervalued and
that there are "strategic and operational opportunities" for the
company that would boost its stock.
"We believe Elliott could push for a sale of the company to
one of the stack vendors, such as IBM or Oracle Corp.
," investment bank William Blair said in a research
note, referring to firms that make hardware and software
components needed for applications to run. William Blair, which
rates the company an "outperform" said Qlik could fetch a 40
percent plus premium from a buyer.
Elliott's broad range of investments across the tech
industry are overseen by Jesse Cohn, 35, who led previous
investments in companies such as Compuware Corp, Riverbed
Technology Inc. and Blue Coat Systems Inc, to name a few. All
three were ultimately purchased by private equity firms.
With market volatility taking a heavy toll on the private
equity financing market, Elliott's thesis for its Qlik
investment shows how the hedge fund will lean more on strategic
buyers for an exit opportunity rather than a leveraged buyout.
Elliott started buying Qlik shares earlier this year, paying
an average of $23.50 per share, for a total of 8.3 million
shares, according to its filing.
Qlik, which began as a Sweden-based company and is now
headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, saw its shares jump 7
percent on Wednesday to $25.88 on the Nasdaq. Its stock is down
more than 40 percent since mid-August.
"This situation is as classic as an Elliott activist
situation gets - small to mid-cap technology company that has
strategic opportunities," Ken Squire, of 13D Monitor, said in a
note. Squire, who runs an activist mutual fund and also monitors
activist investor filings, said that Elliott could also offer to
buy Qlik itself. Elliott is now Qlik's largest shareholder.(1.usa.gov/1Y5oaWG)
Qlik declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)