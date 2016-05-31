Thoma Bravo to submit binding offer for U.S.-based Qlik - sources

May 31 Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is
preparing to submit a binding bid for Qlik Technologies Inc
as early as Tuesday that will value the U.S. data
analytics firm at as much as $2.8 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Thoma Bravo is planning to offer between $28 and $30 per
share in cash for Qlik stock, two of the people said. Qlik
shares traded on Tuesday around $32. The buyout firm sees little
competition for the company, the people added.
Other private equity firms decided against making binding
offers for Qlik because of the company's high valuation
expectations, the people said. However, it is possible that a
party other than Thoma Bravo could make an offer, one of the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Qlik and Thoma Bravo declined to
comment.
Qlik shares rose 20 percent in the two months after Reuters
reported on March 25 that Qlik, under pressure from activist
hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, was working with investment
bank Morgan Stanley to explore a potential sale.
Based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik focuses on creating
applications that help businesses analyze and visualize data to
save money. It competes with a product an SAP SE
product called Business Objects, as well as Cognos, IBM Corp's
business intelligence software.
If Qlik is sold off, it would be the latest in a long list
of enterprise technology companies in recent years that have
ended up been taken over after Elliott targeted them. Elliott
has pushed for the sale of several companies that have ended up
being acquired by private equity firms, such as Compuware Corp,
Riverbed Technology Inc, Blue Coat Systems and Informatica.
In the latest sign that a bout of volatility that rocked the
financing market for leveraged buyouts has subsided, private
equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced earlier on Tuesday
it would acquire Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based
marketing software, for $1.79 billion.
