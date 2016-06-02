Thoma Bravo to buy analytics firm Qlik in $3 bln deal

June 2 U.S. data analytics firm Qlik Technologies Inc said it would be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash deal valued at about $3 billion.

Thoma Bravo will pay $30.50 per share for Qlik, representing a 5.3 percent premium to the company's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)