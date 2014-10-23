Qlik revenue rises 26 pct on demand for business analytics software

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Oct 23 Qlik Technologies Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its business analytics software and an increase in license and maintenance deals.
The company reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from a profit of $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier as expenses rose by a about a third.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share. Analysts were expecting the company to breakeven on a per share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose to $131.3 million from $104.1 million. Analysts expected revenue of $124.1 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.