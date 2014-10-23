Qlik revenue rises 26 pct on demand for business analytics software

Oct 23 Qlik Technologies Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its business analytics software and an increase in license and maintenance deals.

The company reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from a profit of $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier as expenses rose by a about a third.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share. Analysts were expecting the company to breakeven on a per share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose to $131.3 million from $104.1 million. Analysts expected revenue of $124.1 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)