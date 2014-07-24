Qlik revenue rises on demand for data analytic software

July 24 Software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by demand for its data analytic tools and more license and maintenance deals.

Net loss widened to $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $8.0 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 2 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $131.6 million from $108.0 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)