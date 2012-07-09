UPDATE 1-Qlik Technologies sees Q2 rev below estimates

* Sees Q2 rev at $84-$86 mln vs est $93.6 mln

* Sees adj EPS $0.01-$0.02 vs est $0.02

July 9 Business analytics software maker Qlik Technologies forecast second-quarter sales that fell short of market estimates, as a stronger dollar hit revenue from Europe.

The company expects exchange rate fluctuations to have a negative impact of about 8 percent on its total revenue for the quarter.

"Second quarter results were impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, especially in Europe, which affected deal closure late in the quarter, as well as weakening European currencies," Chief Executive Lars Björk said.

Qlik expects per-share earnings of 1 cent to 2 cents, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $84 million to $86 million for the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $93.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company's shares closed at $17.97 on Friday on the Nasdaq.