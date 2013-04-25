Qlik Technologies posts smaller-than-expected loss

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 Data analytics software maker Qlik Technologies Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as license sales jumped 14 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter from $7.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 9 cents per share.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $96.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand