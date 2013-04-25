版本:
Qlik Technologies posts smaller-than-expected loss

April 25 Data analytics software maker Qlik Technologies Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as license sales jumped 14 percent.

The company's net loss widened to $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter from $7.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 9 cents per share.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $96.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

