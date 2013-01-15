版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-QLogic jumps in premarket after Q3 outlook

NEW YORK Jan 15 QLogic Corp : * Jumps 11.5 percent to $11.35 in premarket after Q3 outlook

