UPDATE 2-Cavium to buy network equipment maker QLogic for $1.36 bln

(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
June 15 Chipmaker Cavium Inc said it
would buy network equipment maker QLogic Corp for about
$1.36 billion, as it looks to expand in the data center and
storage market.
The deal value includes about $355 million of QLogic's cash
on hand. Cavium expects the deal to broaden its customer base
and expand its range of network components.
"We expect significant sales synergies to drive market share
gains across the company's product lines," said Cavium's Chief
Executive Syed Ali on a conference call with analysts.
Under the terms of the deal Cavium will offer $11 per share
in cash and 0.098 of its stock, or about $15.50, for each QLogic
share. The offer represents a premium of about 14.4 percent to
QLogic's close on Wednesday.
QLogic's shares were up 11.9 percent at $15.15, while Cavium
shares were down 7.6 percent in aftermarket trading.
San Jose, California-based Cavium said the deal, which has
been approved by the boards of both companies, would add 60 to
70 cents to its adjusted share in fiscal 2017.
Cavium also reaffirmed its guidance for the current quarter.
JP Morgan acted as exclusive financial adviser and provided
a financing commitment to Cavium.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)