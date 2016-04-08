QLogic hires Qatalyst to explore options, including sale - Bbg

April 8 Network infrastructure products maker QLogic Corp has hired financial adviser Qatalyst Partners to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1SVl8SR)

QLogic and Qatalyst were not immediately available for comments.

QLogic shares, which were halted for volatility, were up 7.3 percent at $13.72 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)