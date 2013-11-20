版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-QLT says reviewing strategic alternatives

Nov 20 QLT Inc : * Announces oral retinoid program clinical and regulatory update, and review of

strategic alternatives * Says for the review, the board of directors has engaged Credit Suisse to act

as financial advisor * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
