KKR wins bidding for Dutch car park operator Q-Park - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON May 16 Buyout group KKR has won the bidding for Dutch car park operator Q-Park, a deal worth about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Bankers have prepared infrastructure style financing of 1.4 billion euros, including undrawn debt for the buyout of Q-Park, which operates 870,000 parking spaces in Europe, the sources said.

A group of shareholders consisting mainly of institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, most of which are Dutch, had put the asset up for sale.

Around five bidders had made it through to the second round of bidding due at the end of April, including Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie, the runner-up against KKR, the sources said.

"The differential in last two bids was tiny," one of the sources said.

KKR and Macquarie declined to comment. Q-Park was not immediately available for comment.

Typically, infrastructure deals can be financed with higher leverage and will pay lower yields, compared to private equity deals which offer slightly lower leverage and pay higher yields.

Q-Park last year reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 195 million euros on revenues of 825 million euros. Its net profit stood at 85.4 million euros.

