UPDATE 1-Breitburn Energy to buy QR Energy for $1.46 bln

July 24 Breitburn Energy Partners LP offered to buy QR Energy LP for $1.46 billion to become one of the largest U.S. oil producers structured as a master limited partnership (MLP).

QR Energy until holders will get 0.9856 of one Breitburn unit for each QR Energy unit they hold. That works out to $22.48 per unit, based on Breitburn's closing price on Wednesday.

The offer, which represents a 19 percent premium to QR Energy's close on Wednesday, is based 64.9 million QR Energy shares outstanding.

The deal is valued at about $3 billion, including QR' Energy's debt and outstanding class C convertible preferred units, the companies said in a joint statement.

The combined company is expected to produce about 57,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 67 percent of which will be oil and natural gas liquids.

U.S. energy companies have feverishly formed a number of MLPs in recent years because they pay no corporate taxes if they distribute most of their profits to investors. Investors also favor MLPs because of the high yields.

The deal is expected to add to Breitburn's distributable cash flow per unit, and the company plans to raise its annual distribution to $2.08 per unit from $1.95 per unit.

QR Energy until holders will get 72 million Breitburn units in all. Holders of QR Energy class C convertible preferred units will receive $350 million cash in total at closing.

The deal is expected to close in late 2014 or early 2015. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)