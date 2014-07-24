UPDATE 1-Breitburn Energy to buy QR Energy for $1.46 bln

(Adds details from statement)
July 24 Breitburn Energy Partners LP
offered to buy QR Energy LP for $1.46 billion to become
one of the largest U.S. oil producers structured as a master
limited partnership (MLP).
QR Energy until holders will get 0.9856 of one Breitburn
unit for each QR Energy unit they hold. That works out to $22.48
per unit, based on Breitburn's closing price on Wednesday.
The offer, which represents a 19 percent premium to QR
Energy's close on Wednesday, is based 64.9 million QR Energy
shares outstanding.
The deal is valued at about $3 billion, including QR'
Energy's debt and outstanding class C convertible preferred
units, the companies said in a joint statement.
The combined company is expected to produce about 57,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day, 67 percent of which will be
oil and natural gas liquids.
U.S. energy companies have feverishly formed a number of
MLPs in recent years because they pay no corporate taxes if they
distribute most of their profits to investors. Investors also
favor MLPs because of the high yields.
The deal is expected to add to Breitburn's distributable
cash flow per unit, and the company plans to raise its annual
distribution to $2.08 per unit from $1.95 per unit.
QR Energy until holders will get 72 million Breitburn units
in all. Holders of QR Energy class C convertible preferred units
will receive $350 million cash in total at closing.
The deal is expected to close in late 2014 or early 2015.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Savio D'Souza)