SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's QR National said on Monday it has expanded its coal haulage contract with Peabody Energy in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales state.

QR National, Australia's largest coal freight company, said in a statement that under the revised agreement QR National it will haul up to 14 million tonnes of coal per annum (mtpa), up from 12 mtpa, raising the value of the 10-year contract to A$500 million.

(Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Sonali Paul)